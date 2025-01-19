The IDF is continuing to operate and strike terror targets in the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.

A short while ago, IDF artillery and aircraft struck a number of terror targets in northern and central Gaza.

"The IDF remains ready in defense and offense and will not allow any harm to the citizens of Israel." the military statement.

The announcement follows a press statement by IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari in which he stated that the ceasefire would not go into effect until Hamas provided the names of the hostages who are supposed to be released later today.

“As of this morning, Hamas has not fulfilled its obligation, and contrary to the agreement, has not provided the State of Israel with the names of the returning female hostages. The ceasefire will not come into effect so long as Hamas does not fulfill its obligations,” Hagari said.