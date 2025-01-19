Released hostage Mia Schem on Sunday morning posted on Instagram her excitement about the new ceasefire-prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas, which will see 33 living or dead hostages released in its first stage.

Schem was released in a November 2023 prisoner swap deal, during which Hamas agreed to release all civilian women and children under the age of 19 in exchange for convicted terrorists. Several civilian women and the two Bibas children were not released in the deal, constituting a violation by Hamas and leading Israel to return to fighting.

"Liri, Romi, Agam, Na'ama, and Emily," she began. "I cannot express the feeling that you are coming back," she said. "I was the last face that you saw. And I left there with the promise that I would not stop making your voice heard. And I didn't stop for a moment!"

She added, "I cannot believe that this dream is coming true. I remember all of the stories that we told each other, the stories of our kidnappings and that we agreed to meet in Israel. I am waiting to see you and hug you so tight, to cry with you, to tell you and to support you! I am waiting for you to come home already and take care of yourselves, regain your strength, dream, smile, fulfill, and live. Live live and live."

"I am waiting for you and all the other hostages. I am happy that this nightmare is about to end. For you and for all the other hostages and their families! Thanks be to G-d, for He is good and His kindness is everlasting."