The local government in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas, has announced the completion of a comprehensive plan to deal with the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, which will begin on Sunday morning.

The plan includes immediate steps to ensure the gradual return to daily life by securing the areas damaged by Israeli strikes and providing humanitarian aid to the residents.

Government and professional teams have been established in order to implement the plan, and have been tasked with monitoring the implementation of the plan in practice and ensuring the safety of the residents and the provision of their essential needs.

The local government also announced that its offices and institutions are ready to implement the plan, led by the Palestinian Arab police, local councils, and the monitoring team in the field.

The task of maintaining order and security in the various districts has been assigned to the Palestinian Arab police; the municipalities will work to open routes, clean the damaged areas, provide water, and rebuild the infrastructure.