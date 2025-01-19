The head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Ronen Bar, told the Cabinet ministers during the meeting in which the hostage deal was approved that it should be approved despite being very problematic.

"Personally, as someone who heads an intelligence organization, we are used to arresting and thwarting terrorists. I myself arrested some of those on the list [of terrorists to be released]. It's very hard for us to release terrorists and murderers," Bar said, noting that this deal was one of "no choice."

"Hamas is a military terrorist organization that has taken hard hits and is in decline. Israel, even with a tough deal, is a strong state, a growing nation – it was right to go for this deal. There are no good deals," he added.

At the same meeting, the head of the National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, said, "The government must weigh pain against pain – the pain of bereaved families against the fear for the hostages' lives and the pain of their families."

The names of the hostages expected to be released on Sunday have not yet been submitted by Hamas to Israel, despite agreements regarding the time of delivery. Israel was supposed to officially receive the names of the women to be released, all three of them civilians.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the delay in submitting the list and we said, "We will not proceed with the framework until we receive the list; we will not tolerate breaches of the agreement."

A spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry commented on the delay in delivering the list and said, "There is a certain time for this, and there is a red line - and there is no violation of the agreement."