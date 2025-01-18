Beilinson Hospital is making final preparations for welcoming the hostages as they return, including providing the best available care medically, mentally, and familially.

The new facility features 21 spacious rooms equipped with soft linens, slippers, mini-bars, plants, teddy bears, and mobile chargers. Each room also has a private dining table for intimate family meals, and the hospital will offer additional services like beauty treatments, manicures, pedicures, and complementary medicine.

Every patient will also have a room for their family.

The hospital offers personalized gourmet menus tailored to the patients' nutritional needs. The food will be crafted by chefs and nutritionists and combine rich flavors with health values to restore strength.

Each returning patient will be supported by a dedicated medical team – a doctor, a nurse, a social worker, and a mental health specialist from the Geha Mental Health Center. The team will accompany them throughout the recovery process, along with additional therapies like physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and dental care.

Dr. Lena Koren Feldman, Director of Beilinson Hospital, commented, “These days bring a sense of mission. We've created a place that provides security and peace of mind alongside top-notch medical care. We want returning patients to feel at home, surrounded by warmth, privacy, and love.”

Prof. Noa Elikim Raz, Head of the Returnees Department, added, “We understand how complex this process will be for each individual. We've learned from the past and prepared ourselves to handle any situation. These hostages are true heroes, and we're here to support them every step of the way, restoring their strength, hope, and health.”