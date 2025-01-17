The former head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben-Shabbat, stated that "the war for our existence continues even when a ceasefire is declared".

"First and foremost, we must rejoice at the return of each of the hostages," he began. "On the other hand, the costs and risks must not be obscured. Their presentation is required not to derail the deal or to bicker about it, but to look squarely at the challenges and risks that follow in its wake."

He elaborated on some of the challenges: "The agreement will encourage Hamas and signal to the population that he was and remains the master. He may be beaten and wounded, but is still setting the terms."

"The Philadelphi Corridor has not yet been finalized, and the release of terrorists from Israeli prisons as part of the deal will perpetuate the practice of hostage-taking by all our enemies," he warned.

The main risk, as stated, is the return of Hamas to the center of the agenda as the main power factor in the Gaza Strip. Apart from this: the possibility of allowing the organization to reorganize and rearm in Gaza, its strengthening in the West Bank, the reinforcement of terrorism by the released terrorists, and a boost to the use of the strategy of taking hostages."

Ben-Shabbat also foresees potential complications in reaching later stages of the deal as Hamas attempts to secure additional concessions for further released hostages.

He also cautioned that the incoming US administration would not necessarily support the continuation of the war. "Trump's influence is certainly a part of the deal, but he has grand plans and would prefer limited operations to an ongoing war in Gaza."

"The deal does not erase all we have achieved," he concluded,"But even after fifteen months, we have still not accomplished all the goals set for this war. Only when we do can we declare victory."