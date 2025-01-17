The fatal (literally!!) vote on the sinister terrorist release deal will still take place, either in the restricted security cabinet and/or in a broader Government forum, or both.

But so far, the step being urged on Israel by both Biden and Trump, is not attracting majority support. Here’s why:

There are simply not enough naïve ministers who truly believe they can get away with simply voting "in favor". Those ministers who are still milling around in the naïve innocent group think they will save 33 people – an unknown number of whom who are no longer alive, having already been put to death by Hamas.

The more sophisticated, seasoned and experienced ministers were not born yesterday. They know that their raised hand is going to do the exact opposite of saving lives: Their very hand will indirectly cut down an estimated 380 Israeli men, elders, women, children and babies!

How could this be??

Here is the exact blood count based on past deals. Basically, this is the data that defense establishment chiefs have traditionally refused to collect, but we did it for them:

FACT 1 In the first intifada, 164 Israelis were murdered by 1,150 terrorists released in the Jibril deal in 1985.

FACT 2 In the second intifada, more than 1000 Israelis were murdered by 9,200 terrorists released during the Oslo period (1990’s).

FACT 3 More than 40 Israelis were murdered by 450 terrorists released in the Tannenbaum deal in 2004.

FACT 4 About 1,160 were murdered on 7 October, and 400 combat soldiers more later on - by 1,027 terrorists released in the Shalit deal. This vicious, notoriously barbaric group of terrorists who were set free to keep up their “good” work, included both Sinwar and Ali Al Qadi, the commander of the Nuhba.

SHOCKING TOTAL

So, about 12,000 terrorists, released by previous governments of Israel, murdered about 2,750 Israelis. Just add up the numbers.

And using this ratio, the current "crop" of 1,650 sadistic criminals, which Israel’s ministers are being pressured to release, are expected to slaughter about 380 Israelis.

We are saying this, to Israel’s ministers:

Dear and important ministers,

Do not dare raise your hand, today, in favor of a bloodbath that you know about in advance!

Do not take any part in approving, implicitly, the massacre of 380 innocent people.

And if you do raise your hand for this – do not turn around tomorrow and expect votes from a horrified Israeli public.

Susie Dym is spokesperson for Mattot Arim, the Israeli NGO working toward peace-for-peace since 1992