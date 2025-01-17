In English they talk of music being "food for the soul" or as Shakespeare wrote: "If music be the food of love, play on" as music works its magic on people. Every culture elevates the meaning and power of music above simple speech. It has always been true that Israelis love group singing, or singing in groups, large or small. It is also true that historically Hasidism elevated singing to being part of religious worship of God.

In this spirit, a song that was composed by some Breslov Hasidic outreach (Kiruv Rechokim) rabbis about a year ago, and following the sombre mood in Israel following the October 7, 2023 massacre found a way to uplift the Jews of Israel with a musical number that has hit the spot of the top of the pops in Israel. After having reached out to a well-known Breslov Baal Teshuva who is also an accomplished modern singer in Israel to compose the music for a special song that they had in mind, they saw it subsequently become a sensational hit with the masses of Israelis of all age groups.





Some of the best lines, among many others, in this song are:

"ה’ יתברך תמיד אוהב אותי ותמיד יהיה לי רק טוב ... ועוד יותר טוב ... ותמיד יהיה לי רק טוב"

In English: "God, blessed is He, always loves me and it will always be good to me...and even better...and it will always only be good with me"! Hence this song is known by a few names taken from various lines in its lyrics but mainly from the words "עוד יותר טוב" — "Even better" which has become a kind of rallying cry especially with groups of Israeli soldiers and crowds of young people either singing it spontaneously or at concerts all over Israel.





This is an unusual phenomenon especially in light of the fact that the majority of Israelis and its youth are not particularly mitzva obervant, but anyone who knows Israel realizes that the majority of them do feel connected to their faith. Modern non-observant Israelis mostly ove modern music like the music of American or foreign pop singers and singing stars, but they have been singing "Anachnu maaminin bnai maaminim" (we are believers sons of beleivers) and Yonatan Razel's tune for "Vehi Sheamda" with fervor for years, But this song's popularity is something else - it comes as a surprise that millions of Israelis are singing and dancing to the tune of a song that basically praises and asks God for all the good that He does for humankind.





This song has flabbergasted the radically secular Ashkenazi Israeli elites who are often hostile to anything to do with Judaism, especially that espoused by Breslov Hasidim who are the inspiring motivators behind this endearing and enduring hit that has become a kind of unofficial hip anthem of modern Israeli youth today. Likewise the song has not caught on with the large Haredi groups and some of their rabbis have expressed disagreement and disapproval of this song. (One can read all this on the article devoted to this on Wikipedia which gives more space to criticism of the song than to its praises. We all know today that Wikipedia is slanted and here is another exampe)





The song was launched less than a year ago on a show on Breslev TV sung by Yair Elitzur that was then put out by him as a catchyYouTube video song that has garnered more than 4 million hits in the six months since it was posted. Other Israeli singers took the song and made it an even greater hit, most notably the version sung by Sason Shualov that has collected over 20 million hits on YouTube in just three months since it was posted.





At organized concerts and informal street gatherings the song captures the crowds singing the words of this song and dancing in a frenzy. Particular mention must be made of the famous Breslov Hasidic Israeli outreach personality Rabbi Shalom Arush who was the inspiration behind some of this song's central lyrics that were then handed over to singer Yair Elitzur to polish and sing.

On the Hebrew Wikipedia it states: In June 2024, still in the aftermath of the war (of October 7, 2023), Yair Elitzur put out this new song "תמיד אוהב אותי" — "[God] Always loves me" as requested by his rabbi Shalom Arush and using the words made known by the rabbi "השם יתברך תמיד אוהב אותי, ותמיד יהיה לי רק טוב ועוד יותר טוב ועוד יותר טוב" — "God, blessed is He always loves me, and it will always be only good for me, and even more good, and even more good." The song became a viral sensation without borders especially in Israel with millions of views on YouTube sung by different singers.

Reviewers have noted: "In recent weeks, one song has been impossible to ignore in Israel—' The Lord Always Loves Me' (Hashem Yitbarach Tamid Ohev Oti). This track has become a cultural phenomenon, earning its spot as Israel’s song of the year. Dubbed the 'unofficial anthem of Israeli soldiers,' this song lifts spirits across the military and beyond. Its heartfelt lyrics and infectious rhythm have captured listeners of all ages, becoming a nationwide sensation. Remarkably, its influence has even spilled over into international audiences. The song’s popularity is evident across social media, where countless videos show people singing it everywhere—from their showers to the streets and even family gatherings. In one viral moment, even the Israeli Prime Minister referenced the song in a video, further amplifying its fame. The song’s success lies in its simplicity. It offers a message of unconditional love, optimism, and hope wrapped in an irresistibly catchy tune. In a year where people are seeking comfort and joy, this track provides exactly what listeners need." (From Bagels.TV).





The song's popularity can be attributed to the Israeli Breslov rabbis and the singers who understood the mood of utter shock in Israel following the attacks and war that broke out on October 7, 2023 that has claimed thousands of Israeli lives and caused tens of thousands of casualties. The somber mood of a nation at war continues to the present time and Israeli lives are constantly at risk and being lost in Gaza and Lebanon and within Israel itself.





However the Jewish People and the Jews of Israel are an incurably optimistic people. During the Second World War and the Holocaust when Jews were being marched and shipped to certain death many were famous for singing "... אֲנִי מַאֲמִין בֶּאֱמוּנָה שְׁלֵמָה בְּבִיאַת הַמָּשִֽׁיחַ" — "I believe with perfect faith in the coming of of the Messiah...

Israeli Jews in particular love to sing when they get together but one cannot expect that modern secular Israeli youth sing religious songs that they have no real connection to. So it is a virtual miracle that the Breslov rabbis and the singers that help them, have through this new popular song, managed to create a bridge to Judaism and to love and faith in God in words via music that allows for emotions that can only be called a religious fervor and longing akin to singing that is done on other mostly religious occasions by religious Jews such as on Purim or Simchat Torah or at weddings and other Simchas.





The Jewish People are not a people of doom and gloom because they are lovers of life. The criticism of this song coming from the two sides - both secular antipathy to anything religious that smacks of Judaism and on the other hand ,a hasty and too extreme Haredi disdain for the most effective and popular ways to reach out to religiously unobservant and mostly disconnected from Judaism Israelis, is unjustified.

And after the current hostage-ceasefire deal, the song is even more of a necessary balm for the troubled souls of Israelis, even as they sing it with tears in their eyes.



