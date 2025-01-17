Can’t sleep.

This pending “deal” is tragic.

There is no other way I can see it.

300 bloodthirsty murderers will be released as only a portion of those savages being let loose once again on our people.

And in their streets, and in ours too, the glee can be felt all around us.

Israel has surrendered!

Our “leaders” have raised the white flag.

Capitulated to our “friends”, the Americans, just as we did with the humanitarian aid for the so called innocent Arabs living in Gaza. 80% of whom voted for Hamas and most likely would again.

They win! We lose.

840 soldiers later…הי"ד

Hostages.

Yes another open wound on which salt is poured on excessively to bring our nation to our knees.

As we feed their captors, and obviously not well enough, because part of the “deal” is to increase aid!

No “human rights” organization has insisted on seeing our captives, even once!

Not the UN, not the Red Cross…nobody!

Somehow we don’t qualify.

And another agreement in this “deal” is to allow the Arabs in Gaza to return to the north that was cleared of terrorists at the expense of so many of our soldiers. How could this make any sense?

Sounds like another chapter of the “final solution”, by our so called friends. And if anyone thinks this same strategy won’t be used to try to force us into accepting a state for these Arabs, then you are not reading the situation correctly. This is the roadmap! Saudis have made it a condition of expanding the Abraham Accords.

Tomorrow, Friday morning the Knesset will meet to approve this deadly deal.

Any chance it will not pass? Very unlikely.

Even the objectors will not bring down the government, however they will refuse to endorse it.

Only one example of those being released are the two 18 year olds who murdered the Fogel הי"ד family, and showed no remorse. Have they been “rehabilitated” in prison? Not likely.

They should have been hanged!

Any terrorist that kills a Jew MUST receive the death penalty! This is long overdue!

Why must we feed them, and hold them?

For them our prisons are a joke.

They just await their release…sure, it will come.

And come it has.

And now…they are celebrating both October 7th and their impending release. Hamas supporters for sure!

Tonight I went to the demonstration by the Knesset. Sat in the tent of the families who have lost their sons in battle. Several spoke. It was excruciating!

And on the screen were pictures of the soldiers that fell, one after another, giant size screen scrolling one after the other, larger than life. And their message. Victory!!! Nitsachon!

They gave their life in this war…they understood we are fighting for our lives!

And that has not changed!

This “deal” is a wake up call, just like October 7th.

The world does not want us to win!

Not our enemies, nor our “friends”.

Harsh reality but one we need to acknowledge.

We are a nation that dwells alone.

Still praying that we have the courage to fight this war as we should, not as we are being dictated to…

Am Yisrael Chai!