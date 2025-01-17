The IDF announced this morning (Sunday) that it will begin undertaking criminal proceedings against haredi military recruits who did not report for their enlistment.

According to the IDF spokesperson, an IDF recruit who did not report for enlistment in accordance with the order he received will be considered to have committed a criminal offense that could lead to the imposition of criminal sanctions on those recruits.

The IDF announced that the decision is based on Section 12 of the Defense Service Law, and will be carried out after all other processes to compel draft dodgers to report for their enlistment have been exhausted.

"The IDF is the people's army," the statement reads, "and it is acting professionally and in a state-wide manner to recruit all those who are required to be drafted, in accordance with the law and the directives of the political echelon."

The IDF emphasized that it is investing great efforts to allow recruits from the haredi community to maintain their lifestyle and beliefs during their service.

In addition, it was stated that the IDF will continue to enforce the law and take action against recruits who violate the law and fail to report to the recruitment offices.