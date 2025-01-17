President Joe Biden gave his final interview in office to MSNBC on Thursday, saying that Israel needed to provide for Palestinian interests.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has to find a way to accommodate the legitimate concerns of Palestinians for the long-term sustainability of Israel," he declared.

Biden also claimed that Israel would not be able to sustain itself without a long-term answer to the 'Palestinian question.'

He stressed his relationship with Netanyah: "And I kept reminding my friend, and he is a friend, although we don't agree a whole lot lately, Bibi Netanyahu, that he has to find a way to accommodate the legitimate concerns of a large group of people called Palestinians, who have no place to live independently."

Along with the interview, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Thursday that the emerging hostage deal would help the eventual creation of a Palestinian state.