Eli Albag, whose daughter Liri is being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, on Thursday evening sent a letter to the government ministers and to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the letter, Albag asked that the government meeting to approve the hostage release deal be held on Friday, and not on Saturday. "Another delay in approving the agreement means, first and foremost, another unnecessary day for our daughters in the hell in which they are imprisoned. Furthermore, any delay on Israel’s part may create a real risk that the other side, Hamas, will exploit this and raise difficulties or delays in implementing the entire agreement."

He personally addressed each minister. "I beg you, on behalf of the families who are already eagerly waiting for the implementation of the agreement and the return of our daughters, to use all your influence to ensure that the discussion takes place tomorrow – without further delay – and to begin the release of the hostages from the first to the last without interruption."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters stated, "For the 98 hostages, every night is another night of terrible nightmares. Do not delay their return for even one more night. We call on the decision-makers – put all other matters aside, bring back everyone with the urgency that is required."