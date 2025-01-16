Minister of Defense Israel Katz and the Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, conducted a situation assessment on Thursday with officials from the IMOD, IDF, and COGAT.

They directed that all Ministry capabilities be made available for implementing the hostage release deal, receiving the returning hostages, and supporting their families.

The IMOD's Rehabilitation Department and Department of Families and Commemoration have been placed on full alert alongside the IDF.

They will provide all necessary assistance and support to the returning hostages and their families in all aspects, emphasizing close medical and mental health care and support, and will enhance emotional support and guidance for all families.

The IMOD's Engineering and Construction Department, Logistics and Assets Department, and Crossing Points Authority (CPA) will conduct an accelerated operational, and logistical effort to execute all aspects required by the IDF to implement the deal, including infrastructure work and providing all logistical solutions needed for the operation's success.