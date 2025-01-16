Yisrael Ganz, chairman of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, who has been in contact with the senators, expressed his gratitude for their efforts to repeal what he referred to as "President Biden's anti-Israel sanctions."

President Biden extended the sanctions against activists in the communities of Judea and Samaria. Yesterday, Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz announced that with the start of President Trump's term next week, they would work to repeal the sanctions imposed by the Democratic administration.

Over the past year, Yisrael Ganz has been working with U.S. senators and members of Congress, as well as with the Israeli government, to bring about the repeal of these sanctions, which have significantly harmed activists and organizations in Judea and Samaria.

With the promise to undo the outgoing administration’s actions, Ganz thanked his American friends in the Senate. He wrote to Rubio and Cruz, expressing his appreciation for their determined efforts to correct the severe injustice caused by the outgoing administration's decision to impose sanctions on the residents of Judea and Samaria. He stated, "The previous administration's decision was based on recommendations from extremist pro-Palestinian organizations and represented a blatant interference in the sovereignty of a close ally."

Ganz also wrote to the senators: "Your decision sends a clear and strong message to the world: A people cannot be regarded as occupiers in their own land, especially when it is their historical homeland as promised in the Bible." He emphasized that the senators' principled stance reinforces the shared values and mutual respect that unite the United States and Israel.

He noted that the senators' support sends a message to the residents of Judea and Samaria and to the entire State of Israel that they are not alone in their struggle against hostile forces seeking to undermine Israel's legitimacy and its residents. The letter concluded with deep thanks for "the courageous leadership and steadfast commitment to truth and justice" demonstrated by the senators in their efforts to repeal the sanctions.

At the beginning of next week, the leaders of the Yesha Council will attend President Trump’s inauguration. The delegation will include the Chairman of the Yesha Council and Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council, Yisrael Ganz; Head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan; Head of the Oranit Local Council, Or Peron-Zomer; CEO of the Yesha Council, Omer Rachamim; and Director of the Binyamin International Desk, Eliana Passentin.