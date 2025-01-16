In a rare episode, a mother and father from Jerusalem are both unable to function, leaving 6 kids to fend for themselves. Both parents have been battling physical and mental conditions for several years, and the responsibility of running the home fell on their eldest child.

Although the family is protective over their privacy, their eldest son, just opened up about his atypical childhood. “I was underaged when I became my siblings' mother and father figure,” Nachi Lefkowitz shared, “I stacked shelves when I was 15 to pay our water bills, and I cooked dinner while my friends studied for tests.”

Click here to donate

He shared his story, now that his upcoming wedding is at risk due to his sacrifice as a teenager. Nachi’s income went to his family, not savings for his future, leaving him with no way to pay for his upcoming wedding expenses.

His wedding is in two months, and the normally self-sufficient boy is forced to raise funds for his wedding. “It’s hard for me to write this, but without your help, there’s no way I could leave home and get married.” Donations will cover basic wedding expenses and setting up their apartment. To take part in Nachi’s wedding, visit the crowdfunding page to donate.

DONATE HERE TO SPONSOR WEDDING COSTS