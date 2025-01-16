Families of fallen IDF soldiers from the Hagvura (Herorism) Forum today (Thursday) set up a display of coffins wrapped in Israeli flags on the sidewalk near the encampment to protest the ceasefire deal with the Hamas terrorist organization.

Wally Wollfstal, the father of the late IDF Capt. (res.) Ariel Mordechay Wollfstal, who was killed in action in Gaza last January, explained the display to Arutz Sheva. "That will be the price of this deal: hundreds more dead soldiers. If we go back there after they release a million people who were in the southern Gaza Strip and return them to the northern Gaza Strip, we will have more coffins."

The bereaved father called out to the government ministers, "We call from the protest camp in Jerusalem to the cabinet members not to approve this reckless deal, the deal that will release thousands of terrorists and cause many more deaths of IDF soldiers. We call on you not to approve this deal. We ask you to take care of our hostages. There are still 64 hostages who would not be released now. We are in a very difficult security problem and we ask you to please not approve this deal."

Wollfstal believes the deal should be prevented even at the cost of toppling the government, "We call for doing the right thing so that this deal does not happen. Even at the cost of dissolving the government." He criticized the Likud ministers who have voiced their support for the deal, saying, "Unfortunately, being in power is probably more important to them than the lives of our soldiers."

"Releasing thousands of terrorists back into the field will bring us the next October 7," he warned.

Last night, the bereaved families from the Hagvura Forum, together with many supporters, set up tents outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem and slept in them.

The forum's chairman, Yehoshua Shani, announced that he would sleep in the tent overnight, calling for the hostage release deal to be stopped. Alongside Shani, other bereaved families and families of hostages are expected to sleep near the Prime Minister's Office.

Shani explained that the desire to bring the hostages home cannot come at the expense of Israel's security and leaving 70 hostages behind.

He said, "This is a national emergency. The deal being signed at this moment is a deal that will bring disaster upon us. It will leave 70 hostages behind and jeopardize the security of the nation. Tonight, bereaved families will sleep near the Prime Minister's Office, making a last-minute call to stop the deal. If the Prime Minister does not stop it, we call on the cabinet ministers, who have national responsibility, to stop this dangerous deal at the last moment."