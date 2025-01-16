The Health Ministry has published a protocol for the hospitals which are set to receive the hostages released in the impending ceasefire-prisoner swap deal.

Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of the Health Ministry's General Medicine Division, explained the stages of the protocol, which are different than for the hostages who were released in November 2023.

"It may be that the hostages will suffer Refeeding Syndrome, in which, due to the lack of food in captivity, they try to make it up to themselves, especially with carbohydrates, and this may lead to them suffering harm," she said.

"The recommendation to the returning hostages will be to remain in the hospital for at least four days. Some of the hostages who returned in the past and remained for less time reported later that they probably should've stayed longer.

"This is an updated protocol. The hospitals have extended responsibility, including after the release, especially in the mental health field. There is great complexity due to the extended period of time which they spent in captivity, both from a mental health perspective and from a nutrition perspective."

Under the protocol, hospitals will provide refreshments for the families, but at the same time, there is concern that the released hostages suffered severe malnutrition and that they may develop Refeeding Syndrome.

In addition, the protocol stressed the importance of proper hand-washing and hygiene, due to concerns of pathogens.

"The families of the returnees and their guests should be informed that photographing in the area and uploading materials to social media may lead to harm for those who were released from Hamas captivity," the guidelines added.