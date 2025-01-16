It seems that the deal brokered under pressure from incoming President Trump is done, forcing Israel to release terrorists and essentially withdraw from Gaza in exchange for freeing some hostages.

I am left grappling with profound confusion and disbelief.

How is it that after enduring the most horrific attack in modern Israeli history—a massacre on Oct. 7th that claimed thousands of lives and led to the kidnapping of innocent men, women, and even babies—that Israel is still the one being pressured?

Why is the Jewish state, the victim of this barbarity, forced to capitulate to the demands of its enemies?

Why aren’t Hamas, Iran, Qatar, and Egypt—the very actors complicit in this massacre—being held accountable?

The Injustice of International Pressure

The very fact that Israel is under this pressure reflects a twisted moral calculus. Even worse, the rumored terms of this deal are beyond comprehension: releasing over 1,000 terrorists, withdrawing from Gaza, and leaving Hamas victorious.

Hamas winning this war sends a message to the entire pro-Jihad world that massacres,kidnappings, and terrorism work. That endangers every single citizen in the entire freedom-loving world.

Why would Trump, who has built his reputation on peace through strength, be pressuring Israel into such an agreement? It doesn’t align with his previous declarations. Only weeks ago, he warned that all hostages must be freed by Jan. 20th, or, as his VP-elect Vance clarified, Israel would have full support to obliterate Hamas.

So, what has changed?

Something Doesn’t Add Up

This situation raises too many questions:

1. Why Would Trump Change Course?

Trump’s past rhetoric emphasized peace through strength. He knows who the bad guys are. Why would he push Israel into appeasing Hamas and Iran, undermining his own credibility and Israel’s security?

2. Why Is Israel Caving Now?

Prime Minister Netanyahu resisted similar pressure for over a year in not agreeing to the dangerous concessions that would endanger Israel and not even return all of our hostages. Why would he now agree to that same deal that leaves Hamas alive and emboldened to kill and kidnap more Israelis moving forward?

3. Is There a Bigger Picture?

Could this be a strategic maneuver by Trump to allow Israel to destroy Hamas after Jan. 20th? Is this a calculated move to secure the hostages while setting the stage for Israel’s ultimate victory?

4. Can this be about stopping a final anti-Israel act by the Biden administration?

With news reports assessing the Biden administration planning a last-minute diplomatic attack against Israel at the UN, can Trump's strategic pressuring of Israel to accept this horrible Biden/Blinken deal with Hamas be about stopping the anti-Israel UN action?

The bottom line is that we don't know the answers, just that things as they seem do not make sense.

The Real Stakes

Ultimately, Israel's focus is not just about securing the release of hostages. It’s aboutensuring that what happened on Oct. 7th never happens again.

Reconquering Gaza, placing it under Israeli sovereignty, and making it Jewish again is notjust a moral imperative—it’s a strategic necessity. Anything less emboldens Hamas, all of our enemies, and guarantees future massacres and kidnappings.

This war cannot end with Hamas still in power in Gaza. If it does, despite the beating that Israel gave Hamas, their survival emboldens them to kill us another day and means thatIsrael ultimately will have lost the war. And not just for Israel—this would be a loss for every freedom-loving nation that relies on Israel as the frontline defense against Islamic jihad.

A Time for Faith and Resolve

If this deal is carried out, then something much more significant is at play. We can only hope that Trump’s pressure is part of a larger plan to secure Israel’s total victory, not its surrender.

As we await clarity in the coming days and weeks, I urge everyone to focus on what we can control:

● Pray for the safe return of all the hostages.

● Pray for Israel’s leadership to stand firm and make decisions that protect the Jewish people and ensure our sovereignty.

● Pray for total victory over the Islamonazi forces threatening us and the entire freedom-loving world.

Regardless if Hamas agrees with this deal and it goes through or not, the Jewish state ofIsrael will prevail. This war is not just about Israel—it’s about the future of the entire freedom-loving world, even if we have to fight alone.

Avi Abelow is the host of the Pulse of Israel daily video/podcast and the CEO of 12Tribe Films Foundation.