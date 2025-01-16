Bereaved families from the Gvura Forum, together with many supporters, set up tents outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening.

The forum's chairman, Yehoshua Shani, announced that he would sleep in the tent overnight, calling for the hostage release deal to be stopped. Alongside Shani, other bereaved families and families of hostages are expected to sleep near the Prime Minister's Office.

Shani explained that the desire to bring the hostages home cannot come at the expense of Israel's security and leaving 70 hostages behind.

He said, "This is a national emergency. The deal being signed at this moment is a deal that will bring disaster upon us. It will leave 70 hostages behind and jeopardize the security of the nation. Tonight, bereaved families will sleep near the Prime Minister's Office, making a last-minute call to stop the deal. If the Prime Minister does not stop it, we call on the cabinet ministers, who have national responsibility, to stop this dangerous deal at the last moment."

"We want all the hostages, and our hearts are with the families. But it cannot be in a way that abandons the hostages who remain and puts the people of Israel in real danger. Come join us tonight. We are waiting for you here. Come save the nation," he added.