MK Tsega Melaku (Likud) shared in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that she received an emotional call from the mother of Avera Mengistu , who has been held hostage by Hamas for more than a decade.

"Official sources have already informed her. Her son, after 10 years, will come home. She is very emotional. I have always been in contact with them all these years," Melaku said.

She added, "His mother, his family, they are all excited. We all, all of Israel, are excited. His case cries out to the heavens. As they say, although we would have liked to see a comprehensive deal, it didn't work out. What our Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is doing in the meantime – we are seeing the results little by little."