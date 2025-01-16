US President Joe Biden on Wednesday night delivered his farewell address as he prepares to step down from office on Monday, when President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in.

Speaking from the Oval Office in the White House, Biden began by commenting on the ceasefire and hostage release deal that was agreed upon between Israel and Hamas.

“This plan was developed and negotiated by my team, and will be largely implemented by the incoming administration. That’s why I told my team to keep the incoming administration fully informed, because that’s how it should be: Working together as Americans,” he stated.

In a letter previewing his remarks, Biden touted persistent job growth, lower prescription drug costs and investments in clean energy to fight climate change.

He portrayed the early days of his administration as a battle to emerge from the grips of the COVID pandemic and "a winter of peril," saying Americans came together and "braved through it."

"We emerged stronger, more prosperous, and more secure," Biden said in the letter.

Biden also highlighted his economic record, particularly the consistent gains in the labor marke