To combat the widespread myth perpetuated by international media, and coincidentally the Israeli government, that Hamas alone was responsible for the events of October 7th, Yosef Rabin compiled a powerful 10-minute video featuring over 20 clips filmed by regular Gazans across the strip on that day.

This evidence leaves no doubt that Gazans—young and old—not only celebrated the attacks but actively participated in them.

Yosef Rabin is a long-time pro-Israel activist, author of "Palestine: A Question of History", and is currently a student of Law.

Warning: Graphic content

