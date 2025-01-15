The following are Israeli President Isaac Herzog's full remarks to the nation following the announcement of a deal to return the hostages held in Gaza and for a ceasefire in Gaza.

My sisters and brothers, citizens of Israel, we are at a most crucial moment. For hundreds of days, our sisters and brothers have been held and tormented by vile murderers, after the State of Israel failed in its duty and the most basic covenant between a state and its citizens—when it did not protect them and did not prevent their abduction. Now, we have an obligation to take a step toward righting this. I offer my support to the Prime Minister and the negotiation team in their efforts to finalize this deal and call upon the Cabinet and the Government of Israel to accept and approve it when presented—bringing our sons and daughters home.

As the President of the State of Israel, I say in the clearest terms: This is the right move. This is an important move. This is a necessary move. There is no greater moral, human, Jewish, or Israeli obligation than to bring our sons and daughters back to us—whether to recover at home, or to be laid to rest.

Today, I was deeply moved, when recalling the heart-wrenching image of four-year-old Avigail Idan, orphaned after her parents were murdered, released from captivity. I remembered how an entire nation held its breath when little Avigail returned— a life saved, is a whole world saved.

An entire nation embraced her and all those who were freed at that painful yet beautiful moment. We cried with them, felt joy with them, and united with them—united because of them. We all yearn for the return of our sisters and brothers—all of them.

Let there be no illusions. This deal—when signed, approved, and implemented—will bring with it deeply painful, challenging, and harrowing moments. It will also present significant challenges. This is not a simple situation; it is among the greatest challenges we have ever known.

I respect and deeply empathize with the fears and pain this deal evokes, especially after the great trauma of past deals, and after October 7th. It is clear to all of us that we must utilize every diplomatic and security tool to uphold the security interests and defend the safety of all the Israeli people. I firmly believe this is a moment of truth. We must trust in our people and our strength to overcome every challenge that lies ahead. We are much stronger than we imagine! The decision must be clear and unequivocal—We save them. We free them. We bring them home urgently, down to the last one.

Our soldiers have been fighting with supreme bravery on the frontlines for over a year. Many fight with photographs of the captives in their pockets, with their names etched on their hearts. Many have fallen for this sacred mission. At great cost in blood, through enormous security, diplomatic, and societal efforts, we have created a moment of opportunity. We must seize it. Our nation has an open, bleeding wound that cannot heal until all our sisters and brothers return to their homeland.

Every day, every hour, we cry out for their release, long for their release, and tearfully pray for their release. I wholeheartedly believe this will make us a stronger, better, and more united nation. I have no doubt that the return of the captives will make a vital contribution to our national and social resilience, to the people's trust in the state, and to our ability to look in the mirror and see our most fundamental values: Mutual responsibility, unity, and the understanding that whoever saves one life, it is as if they saved an entire world.

For the families of the captives, these hours and days are hell on earth. I call on all of us to show immense sensitivity to all the families of the captives—including those who are deeply pained by this deal. I ask to especially embrace the anxious and grieving families, who fear their loved ones will not return in the first stage of the deal.

Today, as the President of the State of Israel, I pledge: We will continue to act with all our might until every stage of the deal is realized and the last captive returns. We will not rest or relent until all our sons and daughters are back home.

I thank all those involved in this critical effort, the Prime Minister and the Israeli team that made tremendous efforts, the mediators, the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, and all other parties that pushed for the release of the hostages. A special thanks to U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration, and, of course, to incoming U.S. President Donald Trump and his team. I know that the issue of the hostages and the security of Israel and its citizens are always in the thoughts of President Trump and his incoming administration. I thank him for this and wish him great success in his new term.

My sisters and brothers, amidst all the pain and concern, I am also filled with hope and faith that when this moment arrives, with God’s help, the words of the Prophet will be fulfilled: “And the redeemed of the Lord shall return”. This will be our finest hour—a moment of national responsibility, of fulfilling our highest duty as a people. From this moment, we will continue to rebuild, heal, mend, and build together our shared Israeli home.