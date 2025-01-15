Reuters on Wednesday published parts of the hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

According to the report, Hamas will first release the living hostages and then the bodies of the deceased hostages. Israel will release 30 terrorists for every civilian hostage and 50 for every female Israeli soldier.

In addition, Israel will release all Palestinian Arab women and children under the age of 19 who have been detained since October 7th before the end of the first phase.

The total number of released terrorists depends on the number of hostages who will be released and can reach between 990 and 1,650 Palestinian Arab detainees, including men, women, and children.

The report also states that Qatar, Egypt, and the US will supervise the implementation of the agreement.

As part of the first phase, 600 trucks of humanitarian aid will enter the Gaza Strip each day; 50 of them will be carrying fuel. 300 of the trucks will go to the northern Gaza Strip.

Negotiations on the second phase of the deal will begin before the 16th day of the first phase. The second phase is expected to include the release of the remaining living hostages, including soldiers, and a permanent ceasefire.

The third phase is expected to include the remaining bodies of the deceased hostages and the beginning of the rebuilding of Gaza, under Egyptian, Qatari, and UN supervision.