Another day, another deal.

This has been going on since I’ve kept score…and it is usually Hamas that gets the final say.

All this time I thought, proudly, that Israel is the power-house of the Middle East. I still think so. But something is cockeyed.

Hasn’t Hamas already been defeated? Our IDF guys…heroes all…have gone cave to cave, tunnel to tunnel and emerged victorious.

But, remarkably, still not enough to score a knockout punch. Not enough to get the hostages…who maddeningly, are being kept a bridge too far.

Blame Biden and Blinken. Biden would make sure that Israel would never get enough arms to finish the job.

That was cruel. That was Biden.

Blinken? There he was in Israel once a week to warn Netanyahu against harming those “innocent” Gaza civilians…who cheered the Oct 7 massacre, by the way, and still do, and who brutalized the Israelis as they were being taken prisoner. I shall say it again. There are no innocent Gazans;

Yet those humanitarian trucks must be let through. Therefore, the first time in history when an army on the march had to stop to feed and comfort the enemy.

Exit Biden. Enter Trump.

Do not be shaken by Trump’s hard approach. He loves Israel, but has taken up tough love.

Trump’s attitude toward the Israeli leadership is this…you guys got yourselves into this, by being lax, and it is up to you to get yourselves out.

It burns him that Israel…the toughest guy on the block…allowed Oct. 7 to happen. In Trump’s world, there are winners and losers. Oct 7 was a loser deal.

Now there is no choice but to play ball with Hamas. Now there is no choice but to let go hundreds of terrorists for some of the hostages?

So painful this is to the nation, a proud people, a Biblical people, and warriors all when it was time to fight…even to this day.

Still, something has gone wrong. How, we ask, did Israel stumble upon this spot…being constantly outmaneuvered by Hamas?

We are mystified. Truly mystified.

Trump, as I know him, will let this play out on a short string. He wants action now, from both sides.

As there are American captives in Gaza, Trump could be tempted to send in the Marines.

Soon, against Hamas, there will be no more bargaining. Trump will lower the boom and will give the IDF all it needs to finish off that plague of terrorists.

Shackles off, the IDF is up to the task.

Yes, all hell will break loose.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

