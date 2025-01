Elad Zagman from TPS documented the activities of the IDF forces that operated on Wednesday night in the Netzarim Corridor in the Gaza Strip.

The photographer captured the soldiers in action, with the rising full moon and symbol of the hostages in the skies of Gaza. Habsor stream, which flowed nearby, served as a natural backdrop for the forces' activities.

credit: אלעד זגמן/TPS

