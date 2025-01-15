Moshe Phillips is national chairman of Americans For A Safe Israel (www.AFSI.org), a leading pro-Israel advocacy and education organization.

We are now over 15 months since the Hamas led attack on Israelis on October 7. It's well past the time for American Zionists to start implementing a new agenda to guide our activism. Here are some big American Zionist ideas for 2025, and beyond.



1. Expand Birthright



Birthright Israel turned 25 years old last year and its programs have brought hundreds of thousands of young Jews from the Diaspora to Israel who otherwise may have never visited, showing them firsthand the beauty of the modern Jewish State. These trips are wildly popular and succeed in increasing Jewish knowledge and community involvement. Birthright has shown it deserves increased support from all sectors of the Jewish community. Greater support will lead to more participants.



2. Advocate On Social Media And Online



How can the pro-Israel community reach the hundreds of thousands of young Jews who aren't headed on a Birthright trip anytime soon? One answer has to be the pouring of more resources into effective online efforts, especially social media. Israelis need more influencers speaking up for their right to self-defense.



3. Grow Hebrew Ulpans



One way for Zionism to grow and prosper in the US and elsewhere outside of Israel is to offer successful immersive Hebrew seminars. How many more Jews would become more engaged in supporting Israel if they were more comfortable with Hebrew when they attend synagogue services, visit Israel, or try to follow Israeli media.



4. Teach Jabotinsky



The ideas of the late Ze'ev Jabotinsky (1880-1940) were the most powerful influence on the Zionist movement after Herzl's initial reawakening of Jews to the resettlement of the Land of Israel. From economics to self-defense, from foreign policy to Hebrew, from volunteerism to antisemitism, and from aliyah to Zionist education his philosophy is as relevant today as it was when he was alive: his teachings should be part of every Jew's education.



5. Teach Zionist History



We cannot stop at Jabotinsky. More resources should be amassed to teach the authentic history of the founding of the State of Israel, the Zionist response to the Holocaust, and why Zionism is not a dirty word.



6. Recreate the network of Zionist Summer Camps



There was a time when Zionist summer camps were a part of the formative years of thousands of American Jews. Now just a handful are left sponsored by Kibbutz oriented groups on the one hand and Modern Orthodox entities on the other. Organizations like ZOA and Likud closed their movement's camps years ago and we see the effect every day on our college campuses. These groups should be told by their donors to correct their mistakes and now is the time.



7. Stop J Street



J Street has done more to divide American Jews and hurt Israel everywhere from Capitol Hill to college campuses. The time has come for J Street to be relegated to the margins of the Jewish community where it belongs. Its angry attitude towards the Jewish families who live in Judea-Samaria is bigoted and provides cover for Israel's enemies who want to start with Judea-Samaria and then see Tel Aviv become part of "Palestine" next, G-d forbid.



8. Work With CUFI



The Jewish community should work closer with those organizations outside our community who stand up for Israel and Zionism. Christians United For Israel is the largest pro-Zionist organization in America and it must be supported because of this.



9. Embrace Chabad



Chabad has grown into a one stop address for Jews on campus who love Israel and its non-campus based centers and synagogue's are run by rabbis and rebbetzins whose love for fellow Jews and concern for the Jewish future are a standard we should all emulate and support.



10. Make Security A Priority For Jewish Institutions



After the deadly attacks on Chabad on Mumbai, Tree Of Life in Pennsylvania, and Chabad of Poway in California one would have hoped that security systems and procedures would have been overhauled community wide. We must ask ourselves if we have done enough.



11. Fix Hillel



Too many Hillel organizations are run by ineffective staff at best and outright non-Zionists at worst. If a Hillel allows J Streeters to use its facilities then its staff must be replaced.



12. Hold JTS And HUC accountable



Are the flagship professional schools of Reform and Conservative Judaism focused on producing graduates who are Zionists? If not, why not? If it's not a focus for these schools to train pro-Israel educators and leaders than donors need to seriously apply the necessary pressure to correct this.



13. Revitalize the Jewish Day School Movement



Non-Orthodox Jewish day schools are on the decline throughout the US. Jewish establishment leaders must replace these shuttered institutions with schools that non-Orthodox families will want to send their children to so they can learn about Judaism, Zionism, and Israel in a nurturing environment. Hebrew uplans should be a main part of the day at these schools.