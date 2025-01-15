Even before he enters office, Trump is repeating past mistakes, and with the desire to create a new order in the Middle East, he seeks to establish a pro-Western axis. To this end, he hopes to redraw the map of the region, granting a state to the Kurds in Syria and to Abu Mazen here, in the heart of our land, in exchange for the appearance of support from the West, which the Chairman of the Palestinian Authority has preserved.

Surrender invites more surrender. This week, the Prime Minister faced his first Trump test, and he failed it. Netanyahu will no longer be Churchill. From now on, Trump understands who he is dealing with – a leader who will surrender to him all along the way.

America has never understood the Middle East, and apparently, this continues with Trump.

We must not place our hopes in foreign leaders. We must first develop spiritual independence, then military, political, and economic independence—that is the meaning of sovereignty. "A nation that dwells alone" is not a fate, it is a destiny.

Trump will wrap his demand for Israeli approval for the establishment of a Palestinian state in promises and defense alliances that have previously been proven to collapse in times of trial. But beyond all this, let us not forget the cornerstone of our right to the land: this is our only land, and we have no intention of sharing it with strangers, especially those seeking our destruction, but even if they were peace lovers.

At this moment, the parties of Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit face a dramatic decision: whether it is right to remain in the government to continue advancing "crumbs," or to resign and seemingly "lose everything."

Our call to you, the leaders of the parties, is: leave! Your departure from the government will not be a loss but a gain for the Jewish people, who will reward you for the hope you give them for a different Israeli-Jewish leadership, filled with faith and national pride.