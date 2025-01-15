By Shmuel Katz and Chaim Silberstein / JNS

The Middle East remains in turmoil, lurching from one crisis to the next.

Israel is fighting a war on seven fronts, primarily against irregular forces under the control of Iran, and against the well-financed, international deception and misinformation propaganda machine, which is supported by nefarious actors. The Arabs of Judea and Samaria, the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria, despite the suffering inflicted upon them by the brutality and evil foolishness of their self-serving leadership, are still largely hostile to Israel’s existence and rife with Jew-hatred. Unfortunately, local and international support for terror organizations like ISIS, Hamas and Hezbollah is still inexplicably strong.

International terrorism is becoming more evident across the free world. Consider the recent attacks on innocent people in New Orleans, in Berlin, in Milan, in Paris, in London and elsewhere.

What can be done to reverse this trend and set the world on a better course toward peaceful coexistence?

Some answers are related to the region’s turbulence and persistent hatred, which preceded the re-establishment of the modern-day State of Israel in the Jewish ancestral homeland.

The Arab media and the educational establishment in most Arab societies inculcate hostility toward Jews, toward Israel as a Jewish state and toward the infidel. This situation has been ameliorated in countries that have made peace with Israel, but elsewhere, the rabid hatred of Jews and infidels continues unabated. From a very early age, Arab children and others are reared on the malicious ideology to remove the dangers and the threats from the infidel, the illegitimacy of Israel, and the malevolence of Jews to Arabs and Islam all across the globe.

The intentional spread of disinformation and misinformation, if unchallenged, will guarantee the intensification of the conflict with serious consequences for the free world.

For example, Palestinian media now flatly denies that Hamas operatives committed any atrocities on Oct. 7, 2023, terming reports of mass murder, rape, burnings of babies, decapitations and other horrific acts that occurred as “Israeli propaganda.” The fact that such lies are refuted by the very video and audio recordings that Hamas perpetrators filmed themselves is not addressed or confronted. The whole point is to sow confusion that creates different narratives of the recent conflict from which the oblivious viewers can choose.

Palestinian Authority textbooks still teach arithmetic by counting dead Jews. Some textbooks lionize suicide bombers such as Dalal Mugrabi, a female terrorist who participated in the murder of 38 Israeli civilians in 1978.

Revisionist history recently propagated by the Arab media depicted Jesus as “the first Palestinian martyr,” an absurd twist that should offend not only Jews but Christians and all lovers of truth. This incongruity denies that Jesus was a Jew, and falsely suggests that there was a Palestinian national identity some 2,000 years ago.

Palestinian schools falsely deny any historical connection between the Jewish people, the Land of Israel, and the city of Jerusalem. Such incitement occurs even in schools in Jerusalem and in schools that are nominally under the supervision of the Israeli Ministry of Education. Palestinian children who learn that there never were Jewish temples in Jerusalem and that Jews are colonialist usurpers in the region will rarely reconcile themselves to Israel’s legitimacy or its right to exist. Many students will adopt as their life’s goal the elimination of any affront to Islam, even at the cost of their own lives. In addition, the Palestinian educational curriculum still reinforces the war against the Jews, not peace and coexistence. These and other malicious messages are being amplified across the globe, including in respected educational institutions and media outlets.

It is extremely difficult for young students to dislodge themselves from the grip of peer pressure, and these corrupt ideologies, which are so influential that they continue to spawn terrorists and suicide bombers, entice Arab parents to aspire to their children’s martyrdom.

Unfortunately, the yearning for martyrdom as a religious and national imperative to eradicate the so-called illicit and repugnant State of Israel or that of the other infidels across the globe cannot be undone by good living conditions or prosperity. Osama bin Laden may have been a multimillionaire, but he was a terrorist first. Vladimir Lenin, who boasted that “the capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them,” would recognize its modern application as Palestinians and other radical Muslims are lavished with Western money used to educate Palestinian children and others to hate and kill Israelis, as well as to despise and eliminate Westerners.

A fundamental change in thinking is indispensable to prepare the Middle East and the free world for a better future.

Here are some ideas to help get us there:

• Israel, as well as freedom-loving countries, must do more to promote and monitor a better curriculum within the Arab educational system, everywhere, especially in Jerusalem.

• Malicious Arab teachers who were trained by the Palestinian Authority to use the noxious P.A. curriculum need to be replaced with peace-loving Israeli Arabs from the north and south of Israel. These educators should be financially incentivized to move to Jerusalem and other relevant locations and teach the proper curriculum in Arab schools, which should include proficiency in Hebrew.

• Children in Gaza will need to be deradicalized and will benefit from contact with honorable Israeli educators for there to be any hope of progress.

• Given that this is an important issue for the entire free world, a serious multinational educational effort should be implemented to share valuable information through all educational institutions. Additionally, media outlets need to address the truthful and relevant facts as they relate to Israel, the Middle East and the peaceful version of Islam.

• Western states and institutions must withhold financial and political support from the P.A.-run schools and other educational institutions, including those run by the U.N. Relief Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, UNRWA, a leading fomenter of incitement in the Middle East, until they stop incitement against infidels, Jews, Israel and the West.

• The glorification of martyrdom and the eternal war against the West, Israel and the infidel must end everywhere, including in mosques, educational institutions and media outlets. Many terror organizations like ISIS, Hamas and Hezbollah remain popular because their evil and violent ways are frequently glorified in the public sphere.

• A special monitoring and implementing task force should be established to expose, marginalize and eliminate all the bad operatives to prevent terror attacks, malicious incitement and indoctrination.

In her autobiography, Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir wrote that “peace will come when the Arabs will love their children more than they hate us.” That is as true today as it was 50 years ago.

Dr. Shmuel Katz is a fellow of the Israeli Surgical Society, the American College of Surgeons and other medical societies.

Chaim Silberstein is the founder and chairman of the Jerusalem Center for Applied Policy (JCAP) and the Im Eshkachech-Keep Jerusalem public diplomacy organization.