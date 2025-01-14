The Chief Rabbi of Turkey, Rabbi Ishak Haleva passed away on Tuesday at the age of 84.

A statement published by the Turkish Jewish community read: "We mourn the departure of our Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Ishak Haleva, who always believed in unity, peace, and love. He led our community with this belief for many years."

The Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States published an obituary, stating: "Together with the Jewish community in Turkey, we are shocked and extremely saddened by the untimely passing of our rabbi and teacher, member and president of the Alliance of Rabbis Islamic States, the leader of Turkish Jewry, the Chief Rabbi Hahambaşı Ishak Haleva. We send our condolences to the honorable family and all members of the Turkish Jewish community."