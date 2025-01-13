Dozens of families of hostages and bereaved families gathered tonight in Jerusalem for an emergency meeting.

During the talks, the families stood for a minute of silence, with the publication of the names of the five Nahal soldiers who were killed in action earlier today.

After that, the participants, along with a large crowd, including reservists and IDF wounded, marched towards the Chords Bridge, where they blocked the entrance to the city of Jerusalem.

Minister Orit Strock (Religious Zionist Party) said: "There are prices that should not be paid, certainly not before everything in the world changes, just before we can fight again without any restrictions. Just before the end of Biden's term, to come and make a deal whose exorbitant price suits a period that is almost over - it's not an achievement, it's an injustice and a lack of national responsibility. We need to cry out these things, we need to awaken these things. We need to talk about the hostages who, as it seems now, will be left behind. I call on all my friends in the government, do not ignore this price. Be brave enough to say no to this agreement."

Tzvika Mor, father of hostages Eitan, said: "Citizens of Israel, where are you? What are we talking about here? Besides the fact that we are not receiving all the hostages, we are issuing a death sentence for our children and grandchildren. We are not learning. We did not learn from the Jibril deal, from the Oslo agreement, from the evacuation of Gush Katif, we did not learn from the Schalit deal, and here we are again. How can it be that Hamas still sets conditions after 15 months of fighting? How can it be that if a deal is made, all the hostages do not return in one day? How can it be that the Gazans return to the north of the strip already on the seventh day of the deal, and the hostages do not all return?"

"I call from here to the Prime Minister. After the terrible mistake you made in the Schalit deal, for which I am paying the price today along with many citizens in Israel, how can you engage in such a reckless deal that leaves young men and soldiers behind, including my son Eitan, and determines the fate of potentially countless Jews. History is being decided. Sir, Prime Minister, if I grit my teeth in front of the families of the soldiers and families of women and the elderly, you too should grit your teeth. Be strong, just a few more days. If it's Trump pushing you, then he too needs to be set boundaries before he enters his term. The State of Israel is not the 51st star in the American flag.There is still time to return from the deal. Retract this reckless deal," Mor added.

Joshua Shani, father of hostage Ori Mordechai, said: "These are fateful days and fateful hours for the security of the nation. I want to address our Prime Minister and remind him - a few months ago, on the eve of the attack from Iran, you came here to us to look into the eyes of the heroes of Israel and gain strength and power for one thing - to defeat Hamas, bring victory and return all the hostages. Throughout the period we are in contact with the Prime Minister, we heard clear and unambiguous statements about the need for a decision and the return of all the captives. What we heard in the last few hours about the deal contradicts everything we heard from the Prime Minister."

"To give up on the Netzarim corridor is to surrender to Hamas. Recovering only part of the hostages is to surrender to Hamas. A six-week ceasefire is a surrender to Hamas. We are calling on the Prime Minister, at the last moment, to stop and bring only a deal that will bring security to Israel and return all the captives. You can do that," Shani added.

Itzik Fitoussi, father of hostage Yishai, said: "Sir, Prime Minister, my son Yishai is the fourth generation to Gush Katif. This is what we got 19 years after we were expelled from Gush Katif. Terror in the border communities and the communities of Israel. The deal you want to make, some will return, and some will not return, only gives strength to Hamas. They will understand that they can extort us and demand more. We must give the soldiers more strength, so they know they are fulfilling their mission and doing the right thing for Israel. You yourself called this war an existential war. Such a war does not stop in the middle. It goes on until victory."

Ditsa Or, mother of hostage Avinatan, said: "This deal, as we hear about it, is a betrayal deal, a deal that says most of the captives, including my son, are left behind, and the chance of bringing them home is nearly zero. You called your book 'A Place Under the Sun', thanks to what you have done in recent years, you have put my son not under the sun but under the ground. In this deal, you are taking the soldiers home, leaving the Gaza Strip, and telling my son who found himself underground - deal with it. My son was born a free man, born proud, born to the sun. Next month is his birthday; Prime Minister, it depends on you how many more birthdays he will celebrate underground."

Itzik Bonzel, father of Amit, asked: "We are asked where our strength comes from and what drives us. The answer is the Israeli public, the Israeli street, and everyone who comes here. I say this because we are the majority, we are the majority who paid the price of this war, we are the majority fighting for Israel. Prime Minister, ministers, Members of the Knesset that we sent them and are shouting that they are the political right - I am calling you from here, if you do not stand in this difficult test that we are heading towards a reckless deal, you will not sit there again. Prime Minister, we are the majority in this people, we are masters, we will not sit still again."

Dr. Yigal Voloderski, whose daughter Rita was murdered at the Supernova, said: "Until now, the UN is still pressing us and expecting us to grant prizes to terror. This will not happen. In this reckless deal, not only are we forced to receive the captives in stages and selection, not only is it preventing us from continuing to fight, but we are also forced to release murderers with life sentences and who are guilty of the deaths of many. For these animals, this deal is an opportunity, it is an endorsement. It is not only a prize for terror but also an urge to do it again in the future."

Tzurit Finklestein, mother of Ma'oz, said: "They paint us as bloodthirsty, Death Eaters, people thirsting for war. But the truth is we are life-seeking. This whole war is just and righteous. We turn to the Prime Minister, please do not see only the suffering on one side, you cannot imagine how much more suffering might be caused by irresponsible acts."

Rabbi Yehoram Eliyahu, father of Yedidya, said: "We are not standing here because my son was killed. Our call comes from the cry for the lives of Israel’s citizens. Any deal that leads to the release of terrorists, and we see it, will lead to more murder. To choose the life of Israel, to choose the life of all Israel. Anything else but the absolute victory is to give them a prize."

Major Res. Gilad Ach, chairman of the 'Generation of Victory' reservist movement, stated: "We are calling you, the leaders of the country, the Prime Minister, the Defense Minister, and the Chief of Staff, do not surrender to the enemy, do not surrender to international pressure. In the last 15 months, we gave everything, lost friends, commanders, and subordinates. Each of us contributed hundreds of reserve days for the country. Now it’s your turn to take our investment and turn it into a victory. In order to reach this victory, there is very clear a path - to take what is critical to the enemy, and this is one word with four letters: land. We have the responsibility to ensure that the disaster of October 7th will never happen again.