The Ma'alot-Tarshiha municipality announced that city resident Lieutenant Yair Shoshan fell in battle in the Gaza Strip.

Ma'alot-Tashiha Mayor Moti Ben-David said that last summer Yair received a certificate of honor from the Prime Minister and the Chief of Staff during the completion of an officers' course.

"Yair the hero grew up and was educated in the city, fought bravely in the last war. His heroism stands before our eyes. The entire community of the city of Ma'alot Tarshiha embraces the dear family in their difficult time and sends its sincere condolences. May you never know any more sorrow and grief," Ben-David said.

His high school said in a statement, The Ma'alot Ort Yeshiva High School is shocked and saddened by the pain of our dear friends, Michael and Hadas Shoshan, and their beloved son Barak, a student [at the school], upon learning of the death of our dear graduate Yair Shoshan, a young man who was like the salt of the earth."