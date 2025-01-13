Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri pledged to support any hostage deal that is brought before the government for approval at the weekly Shas faction meeting on Monday.

"The Shas movement supports Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to bring about the release of the hostages, and will support any deal that is brought to government approval for this important goal," Deri said.

"We pray that the efforts will bear fruit and lead to the fulfillment of the commandment of ransoming captives, which is one of the most important commandments in Judaism - to save the lives of our kidnapped brothers and sisters, return the living to the embrace of their families, and ensure that the dead are given a Jewish burial," he added.

Deri's comments follow a letter sent by ten members of Israel's governing coalition, alongside the Hagvura Forum for families of those killed in the war and the Tikva Forum for families of hostages, to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other government ministers, urging them to oppose the proposed ceasefire-prisoner swap deal with the Hamas terrorist organization.

"Do not cross the most, most basic ethical lines. Do not endanger Israel's security," the MKs and forum members wrote. "No one can replace the IDF soldiers at the Rafah Crossing and along the Netzarim Corridor. Do not agree to a deal in which we will lose assets without receiving all of the hostages."

According to foreign reports, during the first stage of the proposed deal, 33 hostages will be released in exchange for a six-week ceasefire in Gaza and the release of approximately one thousand terrorists. Among these terrorists are 48 who were released in the 2011 "Shalit deal" and who were re-arrested following their return to terror operations; approximately 90 female terrorists; 150-200 terrorists who were sentenced to life in prison; around 350 terrorists under age 19; and around 560 terrorists who are elderly or ill.