The terrorist's knife
Police spokesperson

The State Prosecutor's Office has filed an indictment with the Jerusalem District Court against a terrorist who attempted to stab an IDF soldier in Jerusalem.

Adnaan Qaria, a 38-year-old resident of Jerusalem, attempted to carry out a terror attack approximately three weeks ago.

The Prosecutor's Office has requested that the court extend Qaria's arrest until the completion of legal proceedings against him.

According to the indictment, Qaria decided to carry out a terror attack, and planned to stab an IDF soldier or Jewish civilian to death.

To this end, he armed himself with a knife which had a 13cm (5.12") blade and made his way to Sayeret Duhifat Street in Jerusalem, where he attempted to stab a soldier while screaming, "Allahu akhbar," and, "I'm going to stab you."

The soldier fired into the air and afterwards towards the terrorist, in order to neutralize him.