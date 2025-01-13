The State Attorney's Office filed an indictment under aggravating circumstances on Monday morning in the Tel Aviv District Court against Ibrahim Shalhoub (28) of Tulkarm, the terrorist who stabbed and murdered Ludmila Lipovsky, 83, in a commercial center in Herzliya.

The indictment, filed by Attorney Michael Cohen of the Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office (Criminal), accuses the defendant of murder under aggravated circumstances of an act of terror and unlawful possession of a knife.

According to the indictment, "Sometime after the defendant ceased to work as a collaborator on behalf of the Israel Security Agency (ISA) and was transferred to live in Israel, and after his family members cut off contact with him, he decided to carry out a terrorist attack and murder a Jew out of a nationalist motive. To achieve this goal, the defendant purchased a long, sharp kitchen knife in a store in Herzliya."

"The next day, while armed with the knife, the defendant searched for a suitable location for the attack. He examined the vicinity of the commercial center and on the morning of December 27, 2024, the day of the attack, armed himself with the knife and another kitchen knife and headed to the commercial center.

After seeing Ludmila Lipovsky waiting near the protected housing for her daughter, he jumped on her, pulled out the knife and stabbed her in the upper parts of her body and abdomen at least eleven times, with the intention of causing her death. While stabbing the victim, the defendant shouted "Allahu Akbar" and said a prayer in Arabic. The defendant did not stop until he was shot and neutralized by two Israel Post security guards who were nearby and ran to help. As a result of the shooting, the defendant fell to the ground, and later, got up and tried to attack the security guards with the knife, before being shot again," the indictment states.