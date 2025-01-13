The National Transplant Center published on Monday its summary report of activities for 2024, indicating that 36 heart transplants were performed this year, marking a new Israeli record.

At the same time, there was an increase in transplants from deceased donors. During 2024, 156 kidney transplants were recorded, marking a rise of 7.5% compared to 2023.

There was also an increase in transplants from living donors, with a total of 313 kidney transplants performed this year, an increase of 5.3% compared to 2023.

In the past year, there has been a decrease in the number of patients who died while waiting for a transplant, with 72 cases of death recorded, compared to 77 in 2023.

On the other hand, there has also been an increase in the number of patients waiting for transplants, with approximately 1,481 patients registered on the national list, of which 849 are new patients.

143 patients were promoted in line for transplants, after they signed an Adi card, and over 17 additional patients were promoted thanks to donations from their family members. However, the center noted a decrease in the number of new signatories to the registry, among other reasons due to the effects of the war.

Director General of the Ministry of Health, Moshe Bar Siman Tov, called on the public to continue signing the Adi card: "This is the most noble decision for mutual responsibility and saving lives, with 656 individuals receiving organ transplants in 2024, thanks to the donors and their families."

The Director of the National Transplant Center, Dr. Tamar Ashkenazi, emphasized the need to prevent additional patients from joining the list by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and increasing public awareness of organ donation.