The vehicle that was hit by rocks

A 27-year-old woman was lightly injured on Sunday after Arabs threw rocks at her car between the Gitai Avishar and Yakir Junctions in Samaria.

MDA EMTs and paramedics tended to the victim, who arrived in her vehicle at the entrance of the town of Barkan and evacuated her to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva with wounds on her face from glass shards.

The IDF stated: "Earlier this evening, terrorists threw rocks a civilian vehicles near the village of Hares in the Ephraim Brigade.

"As a result of the rock throwing, an Israeli citizen was lightly injured and taken for medical care. Damage was caused to several vehicles. Security forces are searching for the terrorists."