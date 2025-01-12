The Intelligence Commander of the Gaza Division presented the IDF with threat scenarios which the IDF is preparing for security officers in the Gaza border communities, and clarified that "even though chances are small, a terrorist infiltration as on 10/7 is still possible," Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the Intelligence Commander of the Gaza Division told the security officers that "Hamas's ability to attack a platoon is still possible and it’s hard to deny that the terrorist organization has such abilities."

The Commander also added that "today three divisions are inside Gaza and IDF forces have been deployed in the surrounding communities. The IDF is now deployed more widely than on October 7 and Hamas has been severely crushed throughout the Gaza Strip."

In a situational assessment that was held in recent days, together with the IDF and the Ministry of Defense, a detailed timeline for the return of residents of the Gaza Envelope to their communities has been drawn up for the first time. According to this decision, residents of ten out of the thirteen communities that have not yet returned to their homes will be able to return by the beginning of the coming school year, on September 1, 2025.

The communities included in the plan to return by September 2025 are Nir Yitzhak, Netiv HaAsara, Sufa, Kerem Shalom, Ein HaShlosha, Nirim, Re'im, Kissufim, Nahal Oz, and Holit. Rehabilitation and damage repair work is being carried out in all these communities and security officers estimate that it will be possible to complete the work by the set target date.