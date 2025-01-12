The Palestinian Arab Mo'ata Information Center published data on the scope and characteristics of the terror attacks committed in Judea and Samaria in 2024.

According to the data, 5,919 acts of terror were carried out over the past year and included 2,975 violent clashes, 1,146 shooting attacks, 727 explosive device attacks, 106 firebomb attacks, and 32 firework attacks.

In addition, terrorists committed 31 stabbing attacks, 22 ramming attacks, one suicide bombing (in Tel Aviv), and two car bombs were set off.

The report stated that Palestinians in Judea and Samaria committed 117 instances of vandalism, set 20 fires, clashed with Israeli civilians 381 times, held 347 demonstrations, and managed to down 12 drones.