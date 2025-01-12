Minister of Defense Israel Katz visited Judea and Samaria on Sunday and met with commanders and soldiers in the IDF Judea and Samaria Division.

Katz was briefed on the IDF's extensive operation over the weekend in Qabatiya and undercover Border Police operations in the various "refugee" camps in Judea and Samaria, including recent ones that led to the elimination of terror cells.

"We will not allow Judea and Samaria to become Gaza or southern Lebanon - whoever enacts terrorism like in Gaza will be dealt with like in Gaza; we will work to rip out the Iranian octopus's tentacles from the refugee camps of Judea and Samaria and protect the communities and residents," Katz stated.