At 2 AM, 20-year-old Nachi fought his drooping eyes and peeled the last potato for dinner tomorrow. Tripping over his siblings' beds, he flung himself into bed to catch three precious hours of sleep.

At 6 AM sharp he was at his regular job across town, taking abuse from his boss and coworkers. Soft-hearted but confident, Nachi forced himself to keep quiet, knowing his siblings relied on this job for their daily meals.

Nachi’s unusual circumstances have a tragic backstory. 20-year-old Nachi Lefkowitz is the sole caretaker for his 5 siblings. Both his parents became unwell 7 years ago, and he’s put in superhuman effort to keep the house running, sacrificing his childhood in the process.

Recently, he made the brave move to get engaged. His wedding date is set for two months time, however, he’s been facing incredible difficulties since all of his time and income go directly to his siblings' needs, leaving him with no way to pay for his own wedding expenses. He admitted that without help, he could never leave home.

Rabbi Moshe Bransdorfer, who knows Nachi personally, has released a strong letter of endorsement, asking the public to help Nachi get married. He explained, “He is carrying the entire burden of the wedding on his own. His parents are unable to function on a daily basis, and unable to help him due to their health.”

This campaign is running to pay for basic wedding expenses and set up a simple apartment for Nachi and his bride. After giving up his teenage years for the sake of his family, Nachi now has no one to rely on for his own wedding. To take part in Nachi’s wedding, visit the crowdfunding page to donate.

