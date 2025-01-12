Eight soldiers from the Rotem Battalion of the Givati Brigade were injured over the weekend during an operation in Jabalia, in the northern strip.

Kan reports that three of the soldiers were severely injured, but their condition has since stabilized. The IDF informed the injured soldiers' families but did not publicize the incident. The eight soldiers were likely injured by an explosive device in a building they entered.

The IDF intensified combat in the northern strip three months ago in an operation in Jabalia, continued northward to Beit Lahia, and is now focusing efforts in Beit Hanoun: the northeastern part of the strip, opposite Kibbutz Erez, Nir-Am, and Sderot.

The IDF stated that unlike previous raids, current operations are slow and thorough, partly so Israel can restore railway operations in Sderot, still exposed to terrorist anti-tank fire.

The IDF on Saturday night announced that four soldiers fell in battle in Gaza.

The soldiers were traveling at about 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning in a vehicle on the outskirts of Beit Hanoun, when their vehicle drove over an explosive device. Six soldiers were injured in the incident, one of them seriously.

The IDF is investigating whether terrorists fired at the soldiers in parallel.

Sergeant Major (res.) Alexander Fedorenko, aged 37 from Bat Yam, served as a heavy truck driver in the 79th Battalion of the 14th 'Machatz' Brigade, and fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Bat Yam municipality mourned: "Alexander, who immigrated to Israel at age 4, has lived in Bat Yam ever since, the city added. Since the outbreak of the war on October 7, he has served nearly continually in the reserves."

"We send our deep condolences to his wife Irina, his children Daniel and Tom, and to the entire beloved family. May your memory be blessed, Alexander, hero of Israel."

Staff Sergeant Danila Diakov, aged 21, from Ma'ale Adumim; Sergeant Yahav Maayan, aged 19, from Modi'in; and Sergeant Eliav Astuker, aged 19, from Ashdod, served as soldiers in the 931st Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, and fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Yahav is survived by his parents, Gali and Nir, and younger sister Gaya, as well as half-siblings Yehonatan, Agam, and Noya. He was born and raised in Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut, and studied in the local Ort high school.

Maaleh Adumim Mayor Guy Yifrach announced, "Dear residents, with great and heavy pain I announce the fall in battle in Gaza of a resident of the city, Nahal Brigade soldier and hero of Israel Staff Sergeant Danila Diakov, may G-d avenge his blood."

"Our hearts are with his dear family - parents Alexander and Natalia and sisters Alina and Maya, who today received the worst news of all. Information on the procession and funeral will be published separately."

"The family of the Amit Yud school in Ashdod is pained and mourning the fall of the school's graduate Eliav Astuker, may G-d avenge his blood," the school's principal, Yaron Carmi, said. "Eliav was a youth who was beloved by both his friends and teachers."

"His decision to enlist in a combat unit came naturally to him, as someone who wanted to contribute to his people and his country. His fall is an enormous blow, and our hearts are with his dear parents and the entire family. We will remember Eliav and we will continue educating people in his spirit."

The IDF added: "Additionally, during the incident in which Alexander Fedorenko, Danila Diakov, Yahav Maayan, and Eliav Astuker fell in the northern Gaza Strip, a reservist officer in the Nahal Brigade and a soldier in the 931st Battalion, Nahal Brigade, were severely injured."

"The officer and soldier were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified."