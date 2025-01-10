Troops of the 769th Brigade continue activities in southern Lebanon to protect the security of the State of Israel and, in particular, the communities of northern Israel.

During searches in a village in southern Lebanon, soldiers discovered a multi-barrel rocket launcher, hundreds of mortar shells, explosive devices, and RPG rifles inside a structure. Anti-tank fire positions and hidden weapons were located nearby.

Troops also found a weapons storage facility containing dozens of shoulder-launched missiles, explosive charges, and extensive military equipment. All the findings were either confiscated or dismantled.

"The IDF continues to expand its achievements, operating in accordance with the understandings between Israel and Lebanon while maintaining the terms of the ceasefire. IDF troops are deployed across southern Lebanon and will act against any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens," the IDF stated.