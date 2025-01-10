Serving as a Shlucha DeRabbanan for many years, across a broad spectrum of issues foundational to both Torah values and the needs of the Jewish community, I'd like to share some thoughts pertaining to Asarah BeTevet, the fast of the T enth of Tevet , this year.





The saintly Chassam Sofer ( Drashos for Adar 7th, printed in Toras Moshe ) identifies the magnitude of this fast day, marking the onset of the siege against Yerushalayim by Nevuchadnetzar , as the day each year on which the Heavenly Court adjudicates whether we will merit the rebuilding of the Beit HaMikdash in that very year.





It's for this reason that if, theoretically, the Tenth of Tevet would ever be able to fall out on a Shabbos (it cannot), we'd actually fast on Shabbos (the view of the Avudraham , dissenting from Rashi ). The Chassam Sofer explains that inasmuch as fasting on this particular fast day is primarily preventative - namely, aimed at Teshuva (repentance) - in order to avoid a virtual "re-enactment" of the Destruction, the Churban HaBayit that year - we'd be allowed - and required - to fast (akin to fasting on Shabbos for a Ta'anit Chalom, which is similarly pre-emptive in nature).





Accordingly, given all that's at stake on Asarah BeTevet , we would greatly benefit from preparing something akin to a communal "report-card," identifying needed improvements on the pivotal concerns that Chazal (our Sages) specify as impediments to the Final Redemption. Perhaps this communal report-card need not be completed by the Tenth of Tevet. However, we clearly ought to immediately commit to working on it going forward, if we're at all serious about meriting the Redemption.





Those who may be reluctant to invest much effort out of a sense of frustration with the broader tzibbur (public) ought to bear in mind what Rav Yeshaya HaCohen zts"l writes (at the end of his commentary published in his reprint of the Tonnah De'Vei Eliyahu: - namely, that if an individual ensures that the Redemption is not being impeded on his own account, then - even if the Jewish People does not merit the much-awaited communal Redemption - he may individually merit his own personal redemption.





tzibbur, we present a non-comprehensive list of issues that require communal attention, not necessarily in order. Even if individuals are free of an aveirah (sin) on their own, nevertheless, in the Vidui, we can all accurately proclaim "Ti'av nu " ("we have sinned via abominations") et.al. - due to our numerous shortfalls in addressing communal failures in these areas, such as allowing or enabling legalization and/or institutionalization of these very severe sins to occur, or continue. For the benefit of the esteemed, we present alist of issues that require communal attention, not necessarily in order. Even if individuals are free of an(sin) on their own, nevertheless, in thewe can all accurately proclaim "("have sinned via abominations")due to our numerous shortfalls in addressingfailures in these areas, such as allowing or enablingand/orof these very severe sins to occur, or continue.





° Firstly, T anach and Tefillah (liturgy) are replete with references to the all-inclusive, overarching imperative of advancing Kiddush Hashem (Sanctification of the Divine Name), and the role of Kovod Shomayim (the Honor of the Heavens) in bringing the Final Redemption. It follows that the more we distance ourselves from those imperatives, the graver risk we run of delaying the Redemption or/and failing to merit seeing it.





° Chazal exhort us that the first Beit HaMikdash was destroyed due to (1) Avoda Zorah (loosely translated as "foreign Service," aka "idolatry"), (2) Gil'uy Arayot (aka immorality), and (3) She'fichut Do'mim (bloodshed). Unfortunately, we have much work to do in uprooting these dangers, and opposing the many influential people in our midst who are enabling or advancing these cardinal sins. (See further, below.)





° The Second Mikdash was destroyed in wake of Sin'at Chinam and Lashon HaRah (baseless antipathy and improper denigratory speech), which, as the world-renowned Bais HaLevi explains (in Parshas Bo , toward end, p. 133 (5756 ed.)), led the people away from the Sages, end thereby facilitated their succumbing to kefirah , heretical ideas. The latter - heretical shitot - he notes, were actually the direct cause of the Churban .

° The SMA"G (Sefer Mitzvos Gadol) describes Gezel Akum (theft from non-Jews) as another impediment to the Redemption (see Asin 74 ( Hashovas Avaidah ); cf. Lo-Saaseh 2; B'er Hagolah on Shulchan Aruch Choshen Mishpat 348:4).





Perhaps an allusion to that can be found in this week's Parsha, Vayechi , in the aliyah of Shishi (corresponding to the sixth day of the week, Friday, on which Asara Be'Tevet falls this year). Shishi begins with a reference to the right of the Kohanim to Kod'shei HaMikdash ( Rashi 48:27, end). It then continues - in unusual detail - describing the purchase of the Me'arat HaMachpeilah burial site by Avrohom Avinu . The latter elaboration may allude to the directive to Klal Yisroel at the End of Days (perhaps alluded to via the final moments of Yaakov Avinu ) to remain particularly vigilant in avoiding even the mere perception of financial impropriety vis-à-vis non-Jews.*





{* One simple example is boarding a bus without paying his fair share.}



