The IDF intercepted two UAVs launched by the Houthi terrorist rebels in Yemen on Thursday within minutes of each other.

One UAV managed to enter Israeli airspace and set off sirens in the western Negev, while the other was intercepted over the Mediterranean Sea.

Later, the IDF announced that a third UAV had been intercepted over the sea.

Earlier in the day, the IDF revealed that since the start of the war, the Houthis have launched approximately 40 surface-to-surface missiles from Yemen toward Israel. The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted most of the missiles that approached Israeli territory. So far, one fallen projectile has been identified, along with two partial interceptions that led to fragments falling in the area. The rest of the launches failed en route.

Additionally, the Houthi terrorist regime has launched approximately 320 UAVs toward Israel, over 100 of which were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force. To date, two effective hits have been identified.

The remaining UAVs either fell in open areas, failed to reach Israeli territory, or caused no significant damage.