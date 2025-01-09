The London Metropolitan Police announced on Thursday that will prevent anti-Israel demonstrators from gathering later this month near a synagogue in the city.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) had asked protesters to gather on Portland Place, outside the BBC headquarters, in central London, from noon on Saturday, January 18th, ahead of a march to Whitehall. The headquarters are located two blocks away from the Central London Synagogue.

The Met stated that it had used its powers under the Public Order Act to prevent the gathering.

Commander Adam Slonecki, who is leading the policing operation in London that weekend, said: “The role of the police is to ensure that groups can exercise their right to peaceful protest, while also balancing the rights of those in the wider community to go about their lives without serious disruption.

“It is not our role to give permission for protests, but we can use our powers under the Public Order Act to apply conditions to control start and finish times, routes, form up points, and other details where necessary. Since October 2023 we have used these powers proactively on more occasions than at any other point in recent history."

He noted that “we have been in discussions with the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and also with community, business and faith groups for many weeks.

“We have carefully considered the likely impact of the PSC’s plans. As part of those considerations, we have reflected on the views of local community and business representatives, including those of the congregation at a synagogue located a very short distance from the proposed ‘form up’ point in Portland Place.

“We have taken into account the cumulative impact of this prolonged period of protest, often taking place on Saturdays and on numerous occasions in the vicinity of synagogues. We know this has been a cause of increased concern for many Jewish Londoners who have altered their plans, avoided parts of central London, and reduced attendance at religious services."

Slonecki added: “On Tuesday, I wrote to the PSC to inform them that we have reached the view that a protest forming up so close to a synagogue on a Saturday – the Jewish holy day – when congregants will be attending Shabbat services, risks causing serious disruption.

The commander clarified: “We police without fear or favour and this decision was taken based on a detailed consideration of the evidence, not any outside influence. Some of the media coverage today makes reference to a letter sent to us from MPs and Peers raising concerns about this protest. I want to be clear that our position was decided and communicated with the PSC prior to us receiving that letter. It had no impact on our decision-making.

He warned: “We had hoped that the PSC would reflect on our decision and on the likely impact of their plans on the wider community, however, they have said they will not change their position, continuing to encourage protesters to form up in Portland Place. In those circumstances, we have no choice but to use the powers available to us. We will continue to engage with the PSC and we hope they will rethink and put forward an alternative proposal in the coming days.”