Ever since I indicated that I was open to entering the political arena, people keep asking me one question: namely, how, exactly, do I intend to fix our broken security system. In light of what occurred on October 7, it’s a perfectly rational question to raise with someone such as myself, who claims to have an effective way of correcting a military system that seems totally incapable of adequately defending our country.

It’s important to note, though, that unlike all the social discord associated with judicial reform, the pressing need to reform the army’s High Command thankfully enjoys widespread public support. My objective is to turn this broad social agreement for military change into actionable principles that can form the essence of a new “Israel First” military doctrine. But before we set out the underlying principles of this new security doctrine, we first have to understand how our top brass allowed Hamas to invade southern Israel in October 2023.

There’s an old saying that a fish rots from the head. So it was with the IDF’s High Command. This institution actually believed that it could successfully keep Hamas quiet with enough Qatari financial assistance. Unfortunately, most of this largesse went into tunnel construction, weapons acquisitions and the organization of a large terrorist army. So, rather than buy peace, the Qatari money that the top brass allowed to flow into the coffers of Hamas ultimately bought us the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

The top brass also embraced a defensive mentality that relied upon a supposedly impregnable border defense zone to prevent Hamas incursions rather than a more aggressive approach that would keep the terrorist organization off balance. This defensive mind set was sometimes euphemistically referred to as a “quiet for quiet” policy, which was, in a word, insane. Granted, it certainly kept us “quiet”. But it allowed the enemy to continue to prepare for war without any interference from us.

Worse still, the High Command completely misread Hamas’ true genocidal intentions, despite having in its possession a detailed copy of the enemy’s war plan. Incredibly, this document was cavalierly dismissed as nothing more than an “aspirational” plan, rather than one that was actually intended to be acted upon.

Was this faulty assessment the result of a simple misunderstanding by the High Command of what Hamas was up to? No, it was not. I strongly believe that it was the result of an over representation in the army’s upper ranks of hard core leftists, who wanted to believe-against all the evidence to the contrary, that if we just waited long enough the enemy would eventially accept the advantages of a two state solution to the Israeli-“Palestinian” dispute, which would allow us all to live happily ever after.

Practically speaking, this meant that we had to restrain ourselves from attacking Hamas out of fear that such aggressive behavior might undermine the chances of an eventual political accommodation with them. And if you think that this faulty reasoning has been discredited as a result of October 7, think again. Just recently, Major General (res.) Matan Vilnai indicated that as there was no military solution to the problems with Hamas, we should only strive for a political settlement with these animals. The fact that there was no push back or criticism of this obtuse statement by Vilnai’s colleagues in the High Command just proves how criminally incompetent this group of generals has become.

At its root, then, the army’s so-called “misconceptzia” that led to the disaster of October 7, was due to the erosion of both basic professional standards as well as a skewed mentality on the part of the High Command, which subordinated our religious identity and national mission to more progressive, woke ideologies. These “false gods”, as I call them, ultimately blinded the High Command as to our enemy’s true intentions and what we, in turn, had to do to stop them. In other words, the IDF’s leadership betrayed their obligation to defend our country in favor of weak universalist ideals that were totally out of touch with the reality of our security situation. They just refused to accept the fact that Hamas was focused on our eradication, not our acceptance as neighbors.

Another problem with our High Command’s misperception of what we were facing across the border in Gaza, was the fact that they were actually more concerned with advancing radical social agendas within the army rather than training our soldiers to defeat Hamas quickly and decisively with whatever weapons and tactics were appropriate to decisively win with as few casualties as possible. For example, when I pointed out that the army must avoid engaging in costly urban combat in Gaza in favor of employing conventional area weapons that would simultaneously flatten the Strip and destroy Hamas’ tunnel system, I was told that the IDF was a “moral” army that fought according to humanitarian principles, not “barbaric” ones that inflicted “disproportionate” casualties on the enemy civilian population.

I won’t bother to repeat my profane response to the High Command’s concern for Hamas’ civilian auxiliaries. You know, the so-called “peaceful” Gazans who stormed across the border to rape and murder our people. The same allegedly “innocent” Gazans who voted Hamas into office and still overwhelmingly support them. What uniformed idiots would willingly sacrifice the lives of our sacred soldiers just to show an uncaring world that we operate a “civilized” army that prioritizes the lives of these hate filled enemies of humanity? I’ll tell you what fools. The incompetent generals who comprise our woke High Command, that’s who!

Their focus on irrelevant and counterproductive social values rather than sound military tactics, eventually led them to believe that the IDF should adopt a policy of “managing an enemy threat”, rather than destroying it. This warped thinking resulted in the army repeatedly “mowing the grass”, so to speak, in the hope that by keeping the “pot” from boiling over into a full scale security crisis, quiet would prevail- even for just another day. We see this playing out right now in the High Command’s refusal to decisively wipe out the simmering terrorist threat in Samaria and Judaea. Indeed, the High Command is so reluctant to do what is necessary to pacify the "Territories", that they’ve forbidden our military from striking open air terrorist gatherings, where hundreds of these murderers could easily be eliminated.

Lastly, the High Command was also responsible for addicting us to American military assistance. Although many observers warned that this over reliance on the Americans would one day endanger our ability to conduct an independent national security policy, the High Command kept reassuring us that we didn’t need to spend a fortune on domestic military production since Washington could always be relied upon to provide us with whatever we needed. This, too, was a “misconceptzia”, which has severely impacted the IDF’s conduct and pace of operations against Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran.

Now that we understand how the IDF’s leadership let us all down on October 7, what principles can we employ to build a new security doctrine? The following represents a few, which I believe could effectively ensure that another slaughter of our people does not occur:

(1) The adoption of military self sufficiency as a priority for all new weapons systems.

(2) The commitment to always fight on enemy territory, not our own.

(3) The reintroduction of preemptive and preventive strategic concepts.

(4) The rejection of proportionality as a restraint on our military actions.

(5) The rejection of “managing” a threat in favor of annihilating it.

(6) The acknowledgement of our nuclear arsenal and our explicit threat to use these weapons whenever we deem it necessary.

(7) The promise to annex enemy land that our soldiers fought and died to seize.

(8) Replacing the woke brainwashing of the IDF-represented by the leftist Purity of Arms manual, with a new manual that will instill Jewish pride, values and nationalism within the ranks.

(9) The preference for total victory over our enemies as opposed to ceasefires that allow them to continue living.

(10) The promise of essential equipment and generous financial compensation to our reservists who sacrifice so much for our country’s survival.

(11) Mandatory national service of one’s choice with the penalty of losing the right to vote for refusal.

(12) The creation of a Territorial Defense Force that in the event of war or Islamist inspired civil disturbances will protect the army’s supply lines, critical infrastructure, and our mixed cities.

(13) The destruction of all urban terror centers in the "Territories" such as Jenin, Kalkilya and Tulkarem.

(14) The death penalty to be carried out against Islamist terrorists and the expulsion of their entire families to Syria.

(15) The disbandment of COGAT and the reassignment of its personnel to checkpoints throughout the "Territories".

(16) The immediate purging from the ranks of all high ranking IDF officers who had a role in the disaster of October 7.

(17) The removal of all military lawyers from IDF combat formations and the complete overhaul of the military’s Judge Advocate General’s office.

The above does not constitute an exhaustive list of changes to our security doctrine. But I believe these recommended principles to be a good beginning. May Hashem give us the wisdom and strength to see them implemented as soon as possible by the IDF. And may Hashem grant us victory over our enemies. Amain!