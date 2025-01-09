The IDF and ISA announced on Thursday that they eliminated the commander of the Hamas "Sabra" Battalion, his deputy, and additional terrorists who carried out attacks on IDF troops

During the last week, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike and eliminated Osama Abu Namos, the commander of the "Sabra" Battalion in the Gaza City Brigade of the Hamas terrorist organization.

Abu Namos directed Hamas terrorist activity against Israeli citizens and attacks on IDF troops in the area of Netzarim Corridor. He served as a significant source of knowledge in the terror organization.

Commanders of the Sabra Battalion IDF Spokesperson

In an additional airstrike, Mahmoud Al Tarq, the deputy commander of Hamas’ "Sabra" Battalion, was eliminated. He simultaneously served as a Nukhba Forces company commander in the battalion.

The terrorist planned and executed terror attacks against Israeli civilians and on IDF troops in the area of the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza. He was responsible for directing terrorist operatives and terror compounds in the area.

Additionally, Mahmoud Shaheen and Hamada Diri, Nukba Forces company commanders in the "Sabra" Battalion, were eliminated. Hamada was responsible for supplying weapons to Hamas terrorists in the battalion and in cooperation with Shaheen, executed attacks on IDF troops in the area.