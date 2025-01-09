The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced this evening (Thursday) that dozens of missiles and over 100 UAVs launched by the Houthis against Israel have been intercepted since the beginning of the Swords of Iron War.

"Since the beginning of the war, the IDF has been defending the State of Israel from attacks and threats on multiple fronts," the IDF stated.

In recent months, the Houthi terrorist regime in Yemen has conducted scores of aerial attacks against the State of Israel, including with surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs. The Houthi regime serves as a key proxy of the Iranian axis in the Middle East that is responsible for destabilizing the region and disrupting global shipping routes.

Since the start of the war, the Houthis have launched approximately 40 surface-to-surface missiles from Yemen toward Israel. The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted most of the missiles that approached Israeli territory. So far, one fallen projectile has been identified, along with two partial interceptions that led to fragments falling in the area. The rest of the launches failed en route.

Additionally, the Houthi terrorist regime has launched approximately 320 UAVs toward Israel, over 100 of which were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force. To date, two effective hits have been identified.

The remaining UAVs either fell in open areas, failed to reach Israeli territory, or caused no significant damage.

The IAF continues to act against all aerial threats endangering the residents of Israel.