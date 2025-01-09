The grandmother of Elan Winkelstein, who was murdered earlier in the week in the terror attack in Funduq in Samaria, passed away on Thursday. Elad's father will now mourn both his son and mother.

Winkelstein was murdered in front of his 10-year-old son. He managed to fire two bullets at the terrorists before he collapsed.

Winkelstein, a 35-year-old police detective from Kibbutz Ein Hanatziv, is survived by his wife Tal, his sons Naveh and Omer, his parents Naomi and Yossi, and his siblings: Yonatan, Hadas, and Harel.

Tal Winkelstein recounted the chilling phone call from her 10-year-old son Naveh, who informed her about the murder of her husband, his father, Elad Winkelstein, in a terror attack on Monday in the PA town of Funduq in Samaria.

"I was at home in Ein HaNatziv and received a call from Elad's number," Tal said in an interview with Ynet. "Naveh was on the line and told me calmly, 'Daddy is dead, 'Daddy is dead, no, really, they shot him','" she recounted in pain.